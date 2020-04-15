There’s a message here: The driver of an older silver pickup truck was texting and driving when they caused an accident on Woodside Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday, April 13.
Redwood City
Burglary. Two people smashed a window of a commercial property on East Bayshore Road, it was reported at 9:23 p.m. Monday, April 13.
Burglary. Someone stole items that were going to be donated from a commercial building on Marshall Street, it was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday, April 13.
Petty theft. A front license plate was stolen off a car on Heller Street, it was reported at 12:33 p.m. Monday, April 13.
Shoplifting. Someone shoplifted items on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, April 12.
San Carlos
Burglary. Someone pried the door open of a vehicle on Glenn Way and stole items resulting in a loss of approximately $2,140, it was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Accident. An accident occurred on Bing Street, it was reported at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Petty theft. An unknown person rummaged through a vehicle on Orange Avenue, it was reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday, April 6.
South San Francisco
Arrest. Someone committed fraud at AC Hotel on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 11:46 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Accident. An accident occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:24 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at the Hilton Garden Inn on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday, April 6.
