An overall frightening experience: Someone wearing overalls and work boots was discovered in a private backyard in Redwood City, it was reported at 11:02 a.m. Friday, April 2.
HALF MOON BAY
Burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on the 400 block of Kehoe Avenue but did not take anything between 6 p.m. and 11:16 p.m. Friday, April 2.
Narcotics. Someone who was on probation was found in possession of narcotics on the 100 block of Highway 1, it was reported at 2:17 p.m. Friday, April 2.
Arrest. Two individuals were arrested for shoplifting from a local grocery store on the 100 block of Highway 1, it was reported at 5:47 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
Fraud. A Half Moon Bay resident lost $1,000 after depositing a fraudulent USPS money order into her bank account on the 13500 block of Skyline Boulevard from unknown individuals, it was reported on Monday, March 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.