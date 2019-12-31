Who’s call is this?: There was a dispute at a gas station on Broadway in Burlingame over pumping gas while on a cellphone, it was reported at 2:53 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Redwood City
Found property. A purse and other property was found in front of a house on Hampton Avenue, it was reported at 8:47 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Gun shots. Three pops were heard at Turks Head Lane, it was reported at 8:33 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Vehicle burglary. A car was broken into on Woodside Road, it was reported at 9:32 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Suspicious person. A transient was in the middle of the on-ramp at Hazel Avenue, half dressed and with an umbrella, it was reported at 12:03 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Disturbance. A transient was on El Camino Real lighting something on fire, it was reported at 7:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
