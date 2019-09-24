Can’t blow it now: Someone said she couldn’t breathe because of a stuffy nose on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Burlingame
Disturbance. There was a dispute between a manager and a customer, who said the manager pushed carts into him on California Drive, it was reported at 12:58 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Solicitor complaint. Someone was panhandling on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Grand theft. A cellphone was stolen on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Suspicious circumstance. People were loading items into a truck on Hillside Drive, it was reported at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14
Malicious mischief. A car window was smashed on Capuchino Avenue, it was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Suspicious person. A man was passed out in a lounge chair on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
