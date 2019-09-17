“Riff”raff: A man was playing a guitar with an amp on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 12:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
Burlingame
Burglary. A car was broken into on Oak Grove Avenue, it was reported at 6:21 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
Burglary. A home was broken into on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
Reckless driver. A car with its hazard lights on was swerving at El Camino Real and Carmelita Avenue, it was reported at 12:38 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
Disturbance. Several people were being loud and had loud music on Cadillac Way, it was reported at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Robbery. A shoplifter flashed a knife on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Millbrae
Burglary. Someone was reported stealing a bag worth $100 from a vehicle on Rollins Road, it was reported at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Burglary. Someone broke into a house under renovation on the 1300 block of Frontera Way and stole appliances worth $14,826, it was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
