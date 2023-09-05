This Bud’s for me — Someone stole beer from a CVS on North Delaware Street in San Mateo, it was reported 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
San Mateo County police reports • Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Dan Ashley ready to rock Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo
- Police nab 200 pounds of meth in Redwood City
- Mixed-use building now at former Trag’s site in San Mateo
- Cap coach wins in return to old school South City
- Milestone for Caltrain electrification project
- WEB UPDATE: Serra shuts out De La Salle
- El Camino Real project could affect San Mateo properties
- ‘Fentanyl is no joke’: San Mateo County leaders talk risks and tools for addressing fentanyl crisis
- Redwood City police warn of creeps harassing girls
- Millbrae split on homeless housing letter
Images
Videos
Commented
- Time’s a wasting (39)
- Moral decline of the Trumpian dimension (37)
- Don’t miss the debate (22)
- Woke but not broke (22)
- Biden’s the worst (15)
- So-called weaponization of the DOJ (14)
- Trump is not above the law (13)
- Misguided initiative (11)
- Equity, the buzzword (11)
- Importance of a Civilian Oversight Board for residents and law enforcement personnel (10)
- San Mateo County official seeks retail theft task force (8)
- Prosecuting youth as adults (8)
- Time to increase gas tax in Bay Area (7)
- The right to vote (7)
- Concern over Millbrae housing facility (7)
- Child poverty (7)
- Mayhem in Millbrae (6)
- Defend democracy, hold Trump accountable (6)
- Biden admin lowering medical costs (6)
- A simple trick cities can use to fight child poverty (6)
- Friends, family, colleagues attend memorial for San Mateo firefighter (6)
- To EV or not to EV? (6)
- When disaster strikes, it is our stormwater infrastructure that will save us (6)
- Is saying ‘I love you’ enough? (5)
- Hidden consequences to historic district designation (5)
- Transit in the Bay Area (5)
- Biden, family business and Ukraine diplomacy (5)
- An open letter to the city of San Mateo (5)
- Broader implications of historical structures (5)
- Burlingame schools set to address absenteeism (5)
- Congressional town hall in Burlingame wide ranging (5)
- ‘Fentanyl is no joke’: San Mateo County leaders talk risks and tools for addressing fentanyl crisis (5)
- That sound (5)
- Burlingame parents seek school tax (5)
- We deserve better in Millbrae (4)
- Federal disaster relief for climate catastrophe (4)
- Don’t call it ‘toilet to tap’ (4)
- Tech steals from us (4)
- Parking spots along El Camino Real in San Mateo County to be removed for safety project (4)
- Ukraine war to nowhere (3)
- Keeping our teachers in our communities (3)
- U.S.-India: Friends with benefits, a twist (3)
- San Mateo to spend on flood prevention (3)
- My wish is for a more compassionate community (3)
- Feckless congressional fools (3)
- Shoplifter shot at San Carlos Home Depot (3)
- Biden is no help on meds (3)
- Go woke, go broke (3)
- Child poverty income (3)
- Do you think Baywood should become a historical district in San Mateo? (3)
- Affirmative action (3)
- Denmark and Netherlands pledge to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits (3)
- How left will San Mateo County go? (3)
- Are we ready for electric vehicles? (3)
- California sues district that requires parents be notified if their kids change pronouns (3)
- Newsom gives ground to critics on his mental health plan. Will voters back it? (3)
- Newsom’s gun effort (2)
- Goose-friendly policy earns Foster City ‘Happy Honk’ award (2)
- Biden’s on the case (2)
- Tale of Leon the Giraffe (2)
- California’s complicated housing war (2)
- Inadequacies of Google search (2)
- San Mateo County pitches child poverty income (2)
- Don’t compromise student mental health to address other pressing problems (2)
- When is enough enough? (2)
- Mercy adopts ‘Bears’ mascot (2)
- Change is hard (2)
- EV or Not? (2)
- San Carlos purchases new electric trucks (2)
- How do we end road tolls (2)
- Bridge toll hike bill halted in San Mateo County (2)
- Millions of kids are missing weeks of school as attendance tanks across the US (2)
- Make Belmont pedestrian friendly (2)
- Paying for BART through tolls is wrong (2)
- What’s next? (2)
- ‘Road to Surrender’ is must reading (2)
- Speier to hold 1st summit on child poverty in South San Francisco (2)
- Proposals would encourage government secrecy (2)
- Unconscionable that public safety is not prioritized (2)
- Elections have consequences: Past, present and future (2)
- Reds' Williamson to miss start as team's COVID-19 outbreak worsens (2)
- Confronting change (2)
- COVID and cruise ships (2)
- An EV change from diesel? (2)
- One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot (2)
- Return excess Measure K funds to taxpayers (2)
- Comment period open for new San Carlos hotel plan (2)
- Foster City: No toll hike for bridges (2)
- San Mateo County electeds take on passport processing delays (2)
- Warming up those Friday night lights (2)
- What is Stockholm syndrome? It all started with a bank robbery 50 years ago (1)
- Addressing needs of Latino community in San Mateo County (1)
- College students are still struggling with basic math. Professors blame the pandemic (1)
- Listening to big money, not constituents (1)
- Burlingame's electric bus maker Proterra files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection (1)
- Half Moon Bay examines memorial options for mass shooting (1)
- A right-wing sheriffs group that challenges federal law is gaining acceptance around the country (1)
- When it comes to the Hollywood strikes, it's not just the entertainment industry that's being hurt (1)
Featured Events
Please join us for the 6th annual Horsepower Car Show & Street Fair in San Carlos on Sep… Read moreHorsepower Car Show & Street Fair
San Mateo Cub Scout Pack 27 will be hosting our first pack meeting and information event for… Read moreSan Mateo Cub Scout Pack 27 Information Night!
Latest News
- Book Review: 'Reading Jane: A Daughter's Memoir,' by Susannah Kennedy
- Saudi Arabia, Russia plan to extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through the end of the year
- Soccer player's killing draws attention to struggles in one of Panama's principal ports
- Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
- Reshaped Death Valley park could take months to reopen after damage from Hilary
- Felix Rosenqvist parts ways with McLaren to replace Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing
- Manchester United, America's Car-Mart fall; Insmed, Brady rise, Tuesday, 9/5/2023
- Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Craig - nice summary but you are mixing apples and oranges. "There are many different organizations large and small trying to help all of thes…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.