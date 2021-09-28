It’s got the hydrophoby: Someone saw a potentially rabid raccoon on their roof on Monroe Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 4:31 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the front passenger side window of a car parked on the first to 100 block of Old Bayshore Boulevard and stole two vaccination cards and two gold bracelets worth approximately $1,600, it occurred between 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 and 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Arrest. Two people on the 500 block of El Camino Real were arrested for organized retail theft and possession and use of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, it was reported 3:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for urinating in public on the 500 block of Broadway, it was reported 11:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
