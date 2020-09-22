No thanks: A person on Ebener Street in Redwood City knocked on their neighbor’s door and challenged them to fight, it was reported at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was trespassing in a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Arrest. Someone on South El Camino Real was arrested for trespassing, it was reported at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Battery. Battery and shoplifting occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at noon Saturday, Sept. 5.
Arrest. Someone on Adrian Road was found under the influence of narcotics, provided three false names and was also found to have two felony warrants out of San Francisco Sheriff Department, it was reported at 11:02 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
SAN BRUNO
Animal problem. Two mountain lions were seen running on El Camino Real, it wa reported at 11:53 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Arrest. A petty theft occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
Assault. An assault occurred between two people on Mastick Avenue, it was reported at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
Assault. Someone kissed another person without their consent on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 4:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
