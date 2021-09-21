Is that illegal? Someone saw a motorcyclist doing wheelies on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone contacted on the corner of Richmond Drive and Laurel Avenue was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant leading to his arrest, it was reported 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear driver’s side window of a parked car on the 700 block of Broadway and stole a backpack containing miscellaneous items worth approximately $700, it occurred between 12:40 p.m. and 12:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Burglary. Someone entered a secured garage on the 1100 block of San Anselmo Avenue and stole two electric bicycles worth approximately $698, it occurred between 8:15 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
