What, pray tell, are you doing? — Someone attempted to hang a sign that read “Jesus or Hell” on an overpass on East Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported 11:46 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
SAN MATEO
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 5:55 am
Hit-and-run. A vehicle hit a dark gray Lexus on South El Camino Real, then left before exchanging information with the driver, it was reported 10:19 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Firearm discharge. Someone unintentionally fired a single-action revolver through their garage window while cleaning it on Pasadena Drive. No one was hurt, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Fire. A car fire started in a parking structure on 36th Avenue, it was reported 3:09 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Disturbance. A taco truck was double-parked on South Fremont Street. Multiple people complained that it was playing loud music and that its customers were obstructing traffic, it was reported 9:21 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. A man in a white shirt and blue jeans stole from a business on Walnut Street, it was reported 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Shoplift. Someone wearing a dark blue shirt and black pants shoplifted from a business on Main Street, it was reported 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Battery. A man shoved someone against a classroom window and shoved their head against a bus window, it was reported 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
