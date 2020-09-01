It went swimmingly: Juveniles hopped a fence and swam after hours at a complex in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:16 p.m Sunday, Aug. 16.
BELMONT
Drug offense. An officer initiated activity at Old County Road and Daleview Avenue, it was reported at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity at Highway 101 and Ralston Avenue and a person was arrested for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 11:53 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Burglary. Someone broke a car window and stole jewelry on Lyndhurst Avenue, it was reported at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
Vandalism. Someone smashed car windows on Fenwood Way, it was reported at 11:03 a,m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package valued at $103 from on Meridian Bay Lane, it was reported at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Arrest. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard was cited and released for shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence, it was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Vandalism. Someone shattered a car window on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 1:32 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20
