They got decked: Someone was caught on camera stealing plants and additional items from a home on Woodside Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 2:14 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Foster City
Citation. Someone was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 10:01 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on State Route 92 for having a $15,000 misdemeanor warrant after being cited with a controlled substance, it was reported at 11:57 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Leash law violation. Someone had an animal off leash on Shell Boulevard, it was reported at 7:21 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
Disturbance. There was a report of a large group of people being loud on Ribbon Street at 9:52 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Burglaries. Two vehicles’ windows were smashed on Foster City Boulevard between 1:55 p.m. and 2:07 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Redwood City
Petty theft. A vehicle on Governors Bay Drive had both of its plates stolen and was scratched, it was reported at 5:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Hit-and-run. A Toyota Corolla was hit on Woodside Road by a vehicle without exchanging drivers information, it was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Disturbance. Someone was about to get into a physical altercation with an employee on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
