Don’t play in traffic: Someone was arrested on El Camino Real in Millbrae for being under the influence and running into traffic, it was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
Belmont
Fraud. Someone forged a signature on a check on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Theft. A package was found open with items missing, it was reported at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
Burglary. Someone thinks his hotel room was robbed while he was sleeping on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 11:13 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for taking medicine and drinking alcohol while driving, it was reported at 5:53 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Foster City
Burglary, Four people were seen leaving a Port Royal Avenue residence carrying items, it was reported at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Arrest. A Modesto resident was arrested on East Hillsdale Boulevard on a $100,500 felony warrant and was booked into county jail, it was reported at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.