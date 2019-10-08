Who checked?: Someone forged a check on the 2000 block of Birch Avenue in San Carlos with a loss of $26,000 it was reported at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Burlingame
Theft. Someone stole food from a super market on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Battery. Someone was slapped in the face on Lorton Avenue, it was reported at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Theft. Someone stole a vehicle on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Vandalism. A vehicle was scratched on Easton Drive, it was reported at 10:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Theft. A shoplifter was confronted after stealing from the store and left, it was reported at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Burglary. A contractor was caught stealing computer equipment from a hospital on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.