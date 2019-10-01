Sofa king rude: Someone dumped a couch and other household items on the sidewalk at Masonic Way in Belmont, it was reported at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Foster City
Arrest. A Pacifica woman was arrested for shoplifting from an East Hillsdale Boulevard business, it was reported at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Arrest. A Redwood City man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Foster City Boulevard for giving false identification to an officer, it was reported at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Theft. Someone was shoplifting from a Metro Center business, it was reported at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Violation. Someone was seen smoking marijuana and cigarettes on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported at 4:37 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Redwood City
Burglary. Someone broke into a home on Farm Hill Boulevard, it was reported at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Theft. Someone reported that their friend had stolen her phone on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
