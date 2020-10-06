Leave it be: A person on Ensenada Way in San Mateo repeatedly threw tree trimmings onto their neighbor's property, cussed and accused the neighbor of ripping plants out of their yard, it was reported at 5:31 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Someone on Cassia Street was throwing items into the road, it was reported at 8:37 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
Petty theft. Two people stole alcohol from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Arrest. Someone was driving under the influence and broke a fire hydrant on Haven Avenue, it was reported at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from Edison Way, it was reported at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
ID theft. A small business owner on King Street filed for coronavirus relief loans and had their information stolen, it was reported at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
SAN MATEO
Accident. An accident occurred on South Humboldt Street and caused minor injuries, it was reported at 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
Restraining order violation. A person on George Avenue violated their restraining order violation and was screaming and yelling at another person, it was reported at 12:36 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident occurred on Hacienda Street and West 39th Avenue, it was reported at 3:37 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
