Holy shirt! Someone stole $2,240 worth of T-shirts on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

MILLBRAE

Arrest. A man was contacted for brandishing a knife and, after a search, it was found he had two knives in his pockets and was then resisting handcuffs which led to his arrest, it was reported 10:37 p.mm. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Citation. Someone stole an item worth approximately $9 from a store on the first to 100 block of South El Camino Real and received a citation, it was reported 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a locked vehicle on the 200 block of Magnolia Avenue and stole a box containing a collectable item worth approximately $600, it occurred between 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Broadway, it occurred between 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.

