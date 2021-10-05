Holy shirt! Someone stole $2,240 worth of T-shirts on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was contacted for brandishing a knife and, after a search, it was found he had two knives in his pockets and was then resisting handcuffs which led to his arrest, it was reported 10:37 p.mm. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Citation. Someone stole an item worth approximately $9 from a store on the first to 100 block of South El Camino Real and received a citation, it was reported 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a locked vehicle on the 200 block of Magnolia Avenue and stole a box containing a collectable item worth approximately $600, it occurred between 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Broadway, it occurred between 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.