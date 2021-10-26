Some people are trashy: Someone dumped seven bags of garbage on the corner of Skyline Boulevard and Berkshire Drive in San Bruno, it was reported 8:26 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
MILLBRAE
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter worth approximately $3,000 from a car on the 400 block of East Millbrae Avenue, it occurred between 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Burglary. Someone stole luggage containing approximately $16,000 worth of clothing, electronics, personal documents and a laptop from a car on the corner of Linden and Serra avenues, it occurred between 1:30-2:28 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Citation. A man was cited after being contacted in a grocery store and found to be in possession of a switchblade knife and drug paraphernalia, it was reported 9:14 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Citation. Someone was contacted in a grocery store on the first to 100 block of Murchison Drive and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance resulting in a citation, it was reported 7:07 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a vehicle on the corner of California Drive and Irwin Place after a verbal argument and caused approximately $1,000 worth of damage, it was reported 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Citation. A man on the corner of Millbrae and South Magnolia avenues was contacted and found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was in possession of narcotics which led to a citation, it was reported 10:02 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
