They got high: Two people were trespassing on a roof on Angus Avenue West in San Bruno, it was reported at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole a mountain bike from Redwood Avenue, it was reported at 5:24 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Disturbance. An intoxicated person had a knife in their pocket on Broadway, it was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Grand theft. A scam occurred on Madison Avenue, it was reported at 7:33 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Vandalism. “MS13” was carved into a vehicle on Maple Street, it was reported at 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
Arrest. Someone ran to the fire station for help after being attacked on Avocet Drive, it was reported at 2:53 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
Disturbance. Two people got in a physical fight on Shoreline Drive, it was reported at 4:02 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
Arrest. Someone was trespassing on Jackson Avenue, it was reported at 9:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. An officer initiated activity at South San Anselmo Santa Helena Avenues and arrested Someone for drugs, it was reported at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:59 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
