Time to be taught a lesson: Someone saw juveniles out of control in a classroom, breaking and throwing things on Niles Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 10:04 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

MILLBRAE

Citation. A woman was contacted at a supermarket on the 100 block of Murchison Drive and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and had two misdemeanor warrants leading to a citation, it was reported 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Citation. A man was contacted during a traffic enforcement stop on the corner of El Camino Real and La Cruz Avenue, and it was found he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant which led to a citation, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

SAN BRUNO

Shots fired. Someone saw a vehicle speeding then heard a gunshot on Skyline Boulevard and Interstate 280, it was reported 11:31 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

Animal problem. Someone says a mountain lion entered their property and killed their puppy on Rollingwood Drive, it was reported 2:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

Accident. Someone driving an 18-wheeler hit a parked vehicle and was stuck in the intersection connecting East Huntington Avenue and Scott Street, it was reported 10:42 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

