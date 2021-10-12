Time to be taught a lesson: Someone saw juveniles out of control in a classroom, breaking and throwing things on Niles Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 10:04 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
MILLBRAE
Citation. A woman was contacted at a supermarket on the 100 block of Murchison Drive and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and had two misdemeanor warrants leading to a citation, it was reported 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Citation. A man was contacted during a traffic enforcement stop on the corner of El Camino Real and La Cruz Avenue, and it was found he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant which led to a citation, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
SAN BRUNO
Shots fired. Someone saw a vehicle speeding then heard a gunshot on Skyline Boulevard and Interstate 280, it was reported 11:31 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Animal problem. Someone says a mountain lion entered their property and killed their puppy on Rollingwood Drive, it was reported 2:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Accident. Someone driving an 18-wheeler hit a parked vehicle and was stuck in the intersection connecting East Huntington Avenue and Scott Street, it was reported 10:42 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.