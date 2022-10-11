What time is it? — A man on Desvio Way in Belmont received an empty package after ordering a watch online, it was reported 4:07 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
SAN BRUNO
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle and stole a wallet on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:23 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
Suspicious circumstances. A man went up to someone’s window and asked if it was OK to kill them on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 8:54 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
BELMONT
Theft from vehicle. Someone stole tires and catalytic converters from two cars on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Theft. Someone stole a package from the mailbox and left another person’s credit card on Read Avenue, it was reported 2:55 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
Domestic violence. Someone’s husband was being violent on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 7:12 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a black Chevy from Main Street, it was reported 10:56 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for an accident involving property damage on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 11:18 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
