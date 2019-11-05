Facing charges: Someone stole credit and debit cards on Broadway in Millbrae resulting in an estimated loss of $1,248.97, it was reported at 11:06 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
San Carlos
Shoplifting. Someone was caught shoplifting on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Brittan Avenue for being in possession of stolen tools and giving false identification, it was reported at 9:05 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Arrest. A San Pablo resident was arrested for public intoxication, it was reported at 1:23 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was arrested on the 900 block of Terminal Place for being in possession of methamphetamine, it was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a vehicle violation on Alameda de las Pulgas and a switchblade was found, it was reported at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
Half Moon Bay
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 200 block of Main Street for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 3:21 p.m. Oct. 22.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested on the 11700 block of San Mateo Road for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Arrest. A San Leandro resident was arrested on Highway 1 for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 2:16 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
