Sounds fishy: Someone was selling fish or caviar from a white refrigerator van and there were about 15 other cars illegally parked in a red zone waiting to buy from the person in the van on Concourse Place in Belmont, it was reported 6:04 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Belmont
Theft. Someone reported a stolen purse, keys and cellphone on Old County Road at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Vandalism. A camper van in a driveway on Coronet Boulevard had its mounted flood light broken by a thrown rock, it was reported at 4:09 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
