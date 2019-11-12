Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Sounds fishy: Someone was selling fish or caviar from a white refrigerator van and there were about 15 other cars illegally parked in a red zone waiting to buy from the person in the van on Concourse Place in Belmont, it was reported 6:04 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Belmont

Theft. Someone reported a stolen purse, keys and cellphone on Old County Road at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Vandalism. A camper van in a driveway on Coronet Boulevard had its mounted flood light broken by a thrown rock, it was reported at 4:09 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

