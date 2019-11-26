The Bard of Burlingame: Someone was going door to door playing guitar and asking for donations on Mariposa Drive in Burlingame, it was reported at 7:01 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
Millbrae
Burglary. Someone stole about $30,000 in camera equipment, computers and personal items from a rental vehicle on the 1700 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Burglary. A laptop was stolen from a car that was broken into on the 200 block of Broadway, it was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Burglaries. Multiple cars were broken into on the 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:58 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Burglary. Bags were stolen from a car that was broken into on the 400 block of Broadway, it was reported at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
