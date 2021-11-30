Shady cats: Someone saw two mountain lions walking up a street on Lake Drive in San Bruno, it was reported 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A woman was contacted for possibly shoplifting and was found to be too intoxicated to take care of herself, leading to her arrest for public intoxication on the 300 block of East Millbrae Avenue, it was reported 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 200 block of Taylor Boulevard and caused approximately $1,500 worth of damage, it was reported 12:34 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Citation. A man was contacted at a train station on the 100 block of California Drive and was found to be in possession of narcotics paraphernalia leading to a citation, it was reported 8:07 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
Citation. A man received a citation for driving with a suspended license on the corner of Broadway and Taylor Boulevard, it was reported 4:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
