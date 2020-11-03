What a butthead: Someone in their 40s with long hair and a plaid shirt stole a carton of cigarettes on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. A resident’s vehicle was broken into through a smashed window on the 500 block of Barcelona Drive, it was reported at 5:34 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Narcotics. Someone was cited for illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia on the 400 block of Broadway, it was reported at 8:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for trespassing on private property on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Misdemeanor warrant. Someone was cited for a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone in their 30s driving a green Ford Explorer was harassing and revving their engine at a someone walking their baby on Oakmont Drive, it was reported at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone wearing all black was banging and writing on a resident’s door on Easton Avenue, it was 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Petty theft. Someone stole a resident’s rear license plate on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
