That’s retardant: A discharged extinguisher was found on the ground on Walnut Street in San Carlos, it was reported Sunday, Nov. 8.
BURLINGAME
Fraud. A fraudulent online order was made to be picked up in Burlingame, but the order had been cancelled, on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Petty theft. A patient at a care facility reported $600 missing from their room on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Malicious mischief. Graffiti was found on a backdoor on Broadway, it was reported at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Accident. An accident with minor injuries occurred on California Drive, it was reported at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Drunk in public. A shoplifter was arrested for stealing and public intoxication on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:43 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
Burglary. A storage locker was broken into on Adrian Road, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
Petty theft. Earphones were stolen from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:36 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone took items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Suspicious person. A woman in her 40s wearing flannel pajama pants was yelling at customers and slamming doors on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:02 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Suspicious person. A man tried to get into someone’s car on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Suspicious vehicle. Officers initiated activity on Concourse Drive/Clipper Drive, it was reported at 4:1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
FOSTER CITY
Shoplifting. Someone stole $100 worth of merchandise from a store on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Accident. A noninjury collision was reported on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Theft. Someone was able to recover their stolen vehicle and found $2,000 worth of tools stolen on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Bike theft. Someone reported their bike missing on Admiralty Lane, it was reported at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Suspicious person. Someone wearing a baggy sweatshirt and denim pants was seen looking into cars in a teacher parking lot on Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 8:02 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
