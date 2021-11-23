Divided along party lines: Someone visited the wrong house for a get-together, causing a misunderstanding on Mariposa Drive in Burlingame, it was reported 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A woman was contacted for trespassing at a business on the 400 block of Broadway and was found to have two outstanding warrants leading to her arrest, it was reported 10:08 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the right front passenger window of a car on the corner of Skyline Boulevard and Crystal Springs Road and stole a purse containing credit cards and a miscellaneous items, it occurred between 8-9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for trespassing on the 500 block of Lomita Avenue and resisting arrest, it was reported 5:09 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone saw a San Bruno resident smoking narcotics outside of a building on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:01 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Robbery. Someone threatened to use a Taser an 11-year-old and stole a bike at City Park on City Park Way, it was reported 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Malicious mischief. Someone tagged two delivery trucks with graffiti on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:07 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
