An expert call: Someone with an engineering background said a wall appeared to be failing, which, should the wall fall, could result in an injury on Sixth Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 3:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
HALF MOON BAY
Obstruct a police officer. An absconded parolee was contacted on the first block of Naomi Patridge Trail to be detained, but he forcefully resisted and used his bike to hit the deputy, it was reported 5:49 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Citation. Someone on the 500 block of Metzgar Street was cited after being found under the influence of a controlled substance, it was reported 3:34 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A man on the 1500 block of Cowgill Alley after he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, it was reported 11:34 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Arrest. A man was contacted on the 1100 block of Old County Road during an investigation for shoplifting and then arrested for having outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants, it was reported 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Arrest. A woman on the 1100 block of Old County Road was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants, it was reported 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
