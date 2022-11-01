Carted away — Multiple people stole a golf cart on Oracle Parkway in Redwood City, it was reported 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
SAN MATEO
Carted away — Multiple people stole a golf cart on Oracle Parkway in Redwood City, it was reported 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
SAN MATEO
Threats. A woman threatened to withhold her husband’s citizenship papers unless he paid her $25,000. It occurred on Hillsdale Boulevard and was reported 3:16 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
Burglary. Someone stole two bicycles from a closed residential garage on 42nd Avenue, it was reported 3:12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
Suspicious circumstances. Two individuals reported seeing someone with a gun on Cary Avenue, it was reported 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
Theft. Someone stole four or five clothing items on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 9:36 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Theft. Someone stole items from a business on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 7:29 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
REDWOOD CITY
Burglary. Someone stole masks, handkerchiefs and financial documents on Main Street, it was reported 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Arrest. A man in a checkered blue shirt was arrested for burglarizing a vehicle on Stambaugh Street, it was reported 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Stolen vehicle. A white Hyundai Sonata was found with a broken window and belongings on the ground on Rolison Road, it was reported 8:31 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Burglary. A woman noticed several things missing from her home on Hilton Street and suspected that a burglary occurred overnight, it was reported 5:33 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
On the matter of common sense... let's see common sense in play next week for all Americans... red or blue, any color and every color.
