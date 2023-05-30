Driving on the egg-spressway — Four juveniles riding on bicycles threw eggs at a vehicle in Redwood City, it was reported 7:19 p.m. Monday, May 15.
San Mateo County police reports • Tuesday, May 30, 2023
