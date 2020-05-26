Nature lover • Someone was standing near a tree without pants on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday, May 18.
MILLBRAE
Hit-and-run. Someone collided with another vehicle and fled on Rollins Road, it was reported at 7:13 p.m. Friday, May 8.
Cited. A South San Francisco resident was caught with brass knuckles after shoplifting from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday, May 8.
Cited. An Oakland resident shoplifted from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:37 a.m. Saturday, May 9.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Fraud. Someone used a stolen card to withdraw money at an ATM and purchase items online resulting in a loss of $524 on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 3:07 p.m. Friday, April 3.
Fraud. Someone gained access to another persons account and convinced another person to wire money to a new account on Spring Street, it was reported at 10:58 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 9:58 p.m. Monday, March 30.
Vandalism. Someone smashed a mailbox on Parrott Drive, it was reported at 11:43 a.m. Monday, March 30.
