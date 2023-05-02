E-crime — Someone stole $5,000 of electrical bicycles and scooters from a garage on Monte Diablo Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 9:20 a.m. Thursday, April 20.
SAN MATEO
Robbery. Three people stole from Sephora at Hillsdale Shopping Center and left in a gray Honda, it was reported 1:25 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Burglary. Someone stole a passport from someone else’s locker on Park Place, it was reported 12:49 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Theft. Someone stole packages from a package room on Bridgepointe Court and caused a substantial amount of damage while attempting to break into the mail overflow room. It was reported 12:22 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Theft. Two people wearing black hoodies stole approximately $400 of products on South El Camino Real, it was reported 6:33 a.m. Sunday, April 23.
Burglary. Someone stole a computer bag and luggage from a silver Lexus on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported 9:45 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Theft. Someone stole approximately $1,800 of cosmetic products on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported 4:31 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Honda on Fairview Avenue, it was reported 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a Chevrolet on Redwood Avenue, it was reported 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, April 26.
Shoplift. Someone wearing a gray jacket and black T-shirt stole multiple electronics on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a work van with a ladder rack on Sanchez Way, it was reported 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 26.
Forgery. Someone stole checks and opened fraudulent checking and credit accounts. It was reported 7:19 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 on Admiralty Place.
