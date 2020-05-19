Toeing the line: A San Mateo resident falsely claimed their vehicle was stolen on Terminal Way in San Carlos, it was reported at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
San Carlos
Cited. A San Francisco resident was found in possession of burglary tools, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia after shoplifting approximately $792 worth of items on San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Cited. A Redwood City resident and San Francisco resident were cited for being in possession of miscellaneous medications and narcotic paraphernalia after shoplifting on San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Redwood City
Reckless drivers. Multiple vehicles were drag racing in a parking lot on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Disturbance. An employee of a complex charged at someone while carrying a hammer on East Bayshore Road, it was reported at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.