What’s up dog? — A dog was tied up to a tree on Whipple Avenue in Redwood City with no apparent owner around, it was reported 11:11 p.m. Friday, April 29.
MILLBRAE
Grand theft. Someone stole approximately $5,600 worth of property from a vehicle on the 100 block of Conejo Drive between 3:46-3:55 a.m. Monday, May 2.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on the 900 block of Skyline Boulevard and stole a backpack containing electronics between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 2.
Arrest. Someone on the 200 block of Adrian Road was located for suspected commercial burglary and admitted to planning the theft, they were arrested 10:03 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a car on the 1100 block of San Anselmo Drive 6:05 p.m. Friday, April 29.
BELMONT
Parking complaint. Someone complained that a car was blocking their driveway on Belburn Drive, it was reported 4:49 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
Theft. Someone stole a Belmont resident’s wallet on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:08 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
Barking dog. Someone complained that a dog was barking for over three hours on Hiller Street, it was reported 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Granada Street, it was reported 2:25 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
