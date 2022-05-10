Daily Journal police reports generic logo

What’s up dog? — A dog was tied up to a tree on Whipple Avenue in Redwood City with no apparent owner around, it was reported 11:11 p.m. Friday, April 29.

MILLBRAE

Grand theft. Someone stole approximately $5,600 worth of property from a vehicle on the 100 block of Conejo Drive between 3:46-3:55 a.m. Monday, May 2.

Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on the 900 block of Skyline Boulevard and stole a backpack containing electronics between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 2.

Arrest. Someone on the 200 block of Adrian Road was located for suspected commercial burglary and admitted to planning the theft, they were arrested 10:03 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a car on the 1100 block of San Anselmo Drive 6:05 p.m. Friday, April 29.

BELMONT

Parking complaint. Someone complained that a car was blocking their driveway on Belburn Drive, it was reported 4:49 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Theft. Someone stole a Belmont resident’s wallet on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:08 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Barking dog. Someone complained that a dog was barking for over three hours on Hiller Street, it was reported 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Granada Street, it was reported 2:25 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription