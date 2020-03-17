Bad combination: Someone was caught on surveillance breaking into a business and stealing a safe with no money or valuables in it on El Camino Real in San Carlos, it was reported at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.
San Carlos
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for having an outstanding warrant on Old County Road, it was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Arrest. A transient was arrested for public intoxication after throwing a liquor bottle on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Suspicious circumstance. Someone entered the backyard of a home on Northam Avenue without permission and claimed to be checking the telephone pole, it was reported at 9:02 a.m. Monday, March 2.
Half Moon Bay
Vandalism. A vehicle was vandalized on San Mateo Road resulting damages of about $400, it was reported at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a vehicle on Highway 1 resulting in damages of approximately $3,500, it was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Petty theft. Someone’s wallet was stolen from the cashier’s counter on San Mateo Road causing a loss of approximately $90, it was reported at 12 a.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Cited. Someone was cited for having an outstanding warrant on Highway 1, it was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
