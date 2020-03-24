Infectious behavior: Several individuals were spitting and doing “snot rockets” on Bridgepointe Parkway in San Mateo raising concerns of observing the 6-foot rule, it was reported at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Redwood City
Petty theft. A customer of a store on Broadway had their phone stolen by another customer, it was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Arrest. Someone was struck on the head by a transient person and charged by another in a wheelchair on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 2::42 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Arrest. A person wearing sunglasses and a brown blazer was arrested for public drunkenness on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Disturbance. A person wearing black clothing and a gray beanie was throwing glass bottles at a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.
South San Francisco
Accident. An accident resulting in minor injuries occurred on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Petty theft. A petty theft occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
