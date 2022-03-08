Someone should cover this — Someone did not comply with a store’s mask policy on California Drive in Burlingame, it was reported 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone was seen filling bags with merchandise on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Malicious mischief. Someone shattered windows on doors to a cafeteria on Balboa Way, it was reported 3:27 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a car on Cedar Avenue, it was reported 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle whose trunk was open on the corner Cypress and Park avenues, it was reported 6:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Petty theft. Someone stole a front license plate on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 7:24 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
BURLINGAME
Hit-and-run. Someone struck a parked vehicle on Rollins Road, it was reported 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Suspicious vehicle. Someone saw an unfamiliar vehicle parked on their private property on Lincoln Avenue, it was reported 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Petty theft. Someone stole a bicycle on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Grand theft. Someone stole luggage on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Petty theft. Someone stole from an unlocked vehicle on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.