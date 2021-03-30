Oh deer! A deer was in the road on El Camino Real in Belmont and a semi-truck was stopped trying to keep the animal from getting hit, it was reported at 2:07 a.m. Thursday, March 11.
SAN CARLOS
Narcotics. Someone was contacted during a traffic stop and was determined to be driving with a suspended license and in possession of narcotics on the 1800 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
Misdemeanor warrant. Someone was stopped for a vehicle code violation and revealed they had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Jose Police Department, it was reported at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on the 100 block of Crestview Road, it was reported at 11:12 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
Narcotics. A San Francisco resident was cited for possession of narcotics on Industrial Road, it was reported at 2:26 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Grand theft. Theft occurred at Genentech on Dana Way, it was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Grand theft. Theft occurred on Oyster Point Boulevard, it was reported at 2:03 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Disturbance. A family disturbance occurred at a Holiday Express Inn on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.