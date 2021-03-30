Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Oh deer! A deer was in the road on El Camino Real in Belmont and a semi-truck was stopped trying to keep the animal from getting hit, it was reported at 2:07 a.m. Thursday, March 11.

SAN CARLOS

Narcotics. Someone was contacted during a traffic stop and was determined to be driving with a suspended license and in possession of narcotics on the 1800 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, March 21.

Misdemeanor warrant. Someone was stopped for a vehicle code violation and revealed they had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Jose Police Department, it was reported at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, March 21.

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on the 100 block of Crestview Road, it was reported at 11:12 a.m. Saturday, March 20.

Narcotics. A San Francisco resident was cited for possession of narcotics on Industrial Road, it was reported at 2:26 a.m. Saturday, March 20.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Grand theft. Theft occurred at Genentech on Dana Way, it was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

Grand theft. Theft occurred on Oyster Point Boulevard, it was reported at 2:03 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

Disturbance. A family disturbance occurred at a Holiday Express Inn on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

