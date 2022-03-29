Spinning their wheels — Someone was seen doing doughnuts on the corner of Glenview and Claremont drives in San Bruno, it was reported 9:57 p.m. Friday, March 25.
SAN BRUNO
Vehicle code violation. Someone parked their car in a handicap spot on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 8:37 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Fraud. Someone fraudulently withdrew $600 from a bank account on Walnut Avenue, it was reported 4:42 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke the window of a car in a garage on National Avenue, it was reported 4:03 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Reckless driver. Someone complained of a driver that ran stop signs on the corner of El Camino Real and Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 1:21 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Petty theft. Someone stole two license plates on San Marco Avenue, it was reported 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
