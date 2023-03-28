San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. High 52F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.