Can you ID the suspect? Someone discovered passports, credit cards, IDs and other personal information belonging to different people in a room previously occupied by a guest in San Mateo, it was reported at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
FOSTER CITY
Bike theft. A bike was stolen from a locked garage on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Arrest. A San Bruno resident was arrested on Edgewater Boulevard for failure to appear in court after driving on a suspended license, it was reported at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.
Bike theft. Two locked bicycles were stolen from Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Curlew Court sometime between March 4-8, it was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday, March 8.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone shattered a vehicle’s rear window and stole $4,000 worth of property on Circle Star Way between 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, and 5:50 a.m. Friday, March 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 8:42 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
