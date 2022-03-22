Friend zone — Someone complained that loud music and a large gathering of people was a recurring issue on Beech Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Two men got in an altercation when driving on East Millbrae Avenue, and one man got out of his vehicle, vandalized the other man’s vehicle, threatened him and then assaulted him with a deadly weapon. He was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Friday, March 4.
Citation. Someone received a citation after they were contacted on the first block of Murchison Drive and it was found they were in possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported 8 a.m. Friday, March 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the first to 100 block of South El Camino Real and was to be released once sober, it was reported 7:58 a.m. Thursday, March 3.
SAN BRUNO
Malicious mischief. Someone saw graffiti on Balboa Way, it was reported 4:32 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
Grand theft. Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter on Cherry Avenue, it was reported 10 a.m. Thursday, March 17.
Barking dog. Someone complained that a dog was howling in a barkyard on San Marco Avenue, it was reported 7:15 a.m. Thursday, March 17.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone parked their vehicle for over a week on Cypress Avenue, it was reported 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.