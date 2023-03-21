Climbing the walls — A group of kids were climbing walls in the shopping center on Fox Plaza Lane in Burlingame, it was reported 3:48 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 6:09 am
Climbing the walls — A group of kids were climbing walls in the shopping center on Fox Plaza Lane in Burlingame, it was reported 3:48 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Property damage. Someone’s roof was blown off and hit a vehicle on East Bayshore Road, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Brandishing a weapon. Someone brandished a knife at someone on Main Street, it was reported 9:35 a.m. Saturday, March 11.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a Toyota Prius parked on Howland Street, it was reported 7:29 a.m. Saturday, March 11.
Brandishing a weapon. Someone brandished a handgun at a stoplight on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 7:08 p.m. Friday, March 10.
Theft. Someone stole merchandise from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:53 p.m. Friday, March 10.
BELMONT
Burglary. Someone broke into a building on Old County Road, cutting the fence and opening a storage locker, it was reported 7:24 a.m. Monday, March 13.
Accident. A red Toyota SUV crashed on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 10:15 a.m. Sunday, March 12.
Vandalism. Someone was painting graffiti on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 11:16 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Citation. Someone received a citation for driving with a suspended license on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
