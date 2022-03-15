Trying to get high — A man in dark clothing was climbing to the second floor of a building on Cedar Street in Redwood City, it was reported 1:52 p.m. Sunday, March 6.
MILLBRAE
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the first block of Tower Road, causing over $1,000 in loss. It occurred between 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 4, and 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Citation. A woman received a citation after it was found she was driving with a suspended license during a traffic enforcement stop on the 100 block of Old Bayshore Highway, it was reported 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March. 6.
Cited. A man was pulled over on the 100 block of Rollins Road for a vehicle code infraction and provided a fake name to the deputies, after it was found he had lied, had two misdemeanor warrants and was driving with a suspended license, he received a citation and his vehicle was towed. It was reported 3:45 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
