This person would hate 280: Someone reported two vehicles speeding down Highway 101 in Belmont, it was reported at 8:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Burlingame
Threats. Two students threatened another student at a school on Quesada Way, it was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Identity theft. Someone’s Social Security number was stolen on Broadway, it was reported at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Animal welfare. A dog was locked in a vehicle on Chula Vista Avenue, it was reported at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Malicious mischief. Two drunk bar patrons banged on a window on Lorton Avenue, it was reported at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing a bottle of alcohol on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:18 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Belmont
Theft. A vehicle had been broken into on Hastings Drive and a backpack with a laptop and iPad was stolen, it was reported at 1:37 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Fraud. Someone on Davey Glen Road paid an unknown subject with a cashiers check following a telephone marketing ‘prize’ scheme, it was reported at 12:47 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 29.
Civil dispute. Someone complained about their neighbor’s remodel crossing the property line on Coronet Boulevard, it was reported at 4:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
Vehicle burglary. A catalytic converter was stolen from a car on Davey Glen Road, it was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.