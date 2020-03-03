There’s bark on that tree: Someone reported a dog was tied to a tree and barking at pedestrians on Marine View Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 5:52 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Belmont
Theft. Someone reported their catalytic converter was stolen from their Ford F250 by someone in a white van on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 9:33 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Theft. Someone reported parts of their vehicle were stolen on Old County Road, it was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Accident. Someone reported a white BMW and a gray Honda Accord collided on Ralston Avenue resulting in no injuries, it was reported at 4:41 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Accident. Someone reported an accident on Ralston Avenue and Island Parkway resulting in minor injuries, it was reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Foster City
Bomb threat. A bogus bomb threat was received by a general email account at 9:15 a.m., it was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter valued at approximately $3,100 was stolen from a vehicle on Shell Boulevard sometime between 1 and 7:00 p.m., it was reported at 2:19 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter valued at approximately $1,000 was stolen from a vehicle on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 11:16 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
