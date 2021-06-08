Does not compute: Someone tried to convince a San Carlos resident to write a check in the amount of $898 to fix her computer on the 100 block of Lemoore Drive, it was reported at 10:06 a.m. Monday, May 17.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole over $10,000 from a Burlingame resident’s bank account on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 12:26 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on El Camino Real and stole items, it was reported at 6:28 a.m. Sunday, May 30.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 11:03 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
Malicious mischief. Someone broke the window of a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:58 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone used a fraudulent check to withdraw $2,000 from a Belmont resident’s bank account on Lincoln Avenue, it was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Theft. Someone stole a green mountain bike with red pedals from a bike shop on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone egged a house on Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 10:07 a.m. Monday, May 31.
Arrest. Someone with an outstanding warrant was arrested on the intersection of Sharon Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 3:59 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
