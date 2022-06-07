Tow can play at this game — A rental vehicle seemed to be stolen but it was actually towed in Foster City, it was reported 3:14 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole a San Bruno resident’s phone while they were shopping on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:13 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Weapon brandishing. Someone was upset over the driving of a San Bruno resident and brandished either a gun or a knife at them on the corner of San Mateo Avenue and Shaw Road, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Hit-and-run. Someone had footage of a car hitting their vehicle on Hampton Court, it was reported 1:38 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Reckless driver. Someone was seen driving recklessly, drifting over multiple lanes on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:32 a.m. Friday, May 27.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a car but did not steal anything on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:52 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.