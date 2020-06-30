A wild one: A 6-foot snake was found fighting with a cat on a walking trail in Redwood City, it was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.
REDWOOD CITY
Missing person returned. A person who had been reported missing returned, it was reported at 11:16 p.m., Wednesday, June 24.
Stolen vehicle. A person stole a vehicle from Marshall Street, it was reported at 10:50 p.m., Wednesday, June 24.
Stolen vehicle. A person stole a vehicle from Madison Avenue, it was reported at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
SAN MATEO
Indecent exposure. Someone leaned up against another person’s vehicle and masturbated while they were on the phone on Woodside Way, it was reported 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Threat. A person reported receiving threats including bodily harm and racial slurs, it was reported at Hillsdale Shopping Center at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident occurred at South Fremont Street and Cyprus Avenue, it was reported at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
FOSTER CITY
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a vehicle on Promontory Point Lane, it was reported at 4:13 p.m. Monday, June 1.
